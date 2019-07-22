Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Picture of Hikvision cameras in an electronic mall in Beijing on May 24, 2019. - Shares in two top Chinese surveillance firms plunged on May 22 following reports Washington is considering banning them from buying US components, just as the blacklisting of telecoms giant Huawei fanned their escalating tech war. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)
Enterprises

Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision stockpiles crucial parts to guard against potential US ban

  • Hikvision reported a 90 per cent surge in stockpiles of components in the past six months
  • Hikvision says it takes time to change suppliers and organise alternatives
Topic |   Surveillance
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 8:00pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Picture of Hikvision cameras in an electronic mall in Beijing on May 24, 2019. - Shares in two top Chinese surveillance firms plunged on May 22 following reports Washington is considering banning them from buying US components, just as the blacklisting of telecoms giant Huawei fanned their escalating tech war. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.