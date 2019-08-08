File photo of Ren Zhengfei speaking during an interview at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on January 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei offers top talent at least five times what their peers are making to join Chinese giant
- Huawei’s latest recruitment drive seeks top global talent in fields of science and mathematics
Huawei’s long-awaited Hongmeng OS is seen as a potential replacement for Google’s Android after the Chinese telecoms giant was banned from buying American-made technology. Photo: AFP
Huawei set to unveil Hongmeng OS for smart displays as Android fate hangs in the balance
- Honor, one of Huawei’s two smartphone brands, previously announced that it will release the company’s first smart display products on August 10
