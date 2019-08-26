The facial technology at Megvii (or Face++) pictured during an interview with the company in Beijing on Monday May 13, 2019. Photo: SCMP
China facial recognition unicorn Megvii pledges to guard against weaponisation of AI on road to IPO
- The company says it has set up a committee to oversee AI ethics-related issues and will brief the board on its decisions and recommendations
Topic | Artificial intelligence
The facial technology at Megvii (or Face++) pictured during an interview with the company in Beijing on Monday May 13, 2019. Photo: SCMP