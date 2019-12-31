The towering skyline of Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, where both Tencent and Huawei are based. File photo: Xinhua
Tencent, Huawei launch new enterprise products in same week as Chinese tech firms battle for corporate clients
- Tencent launched a video conference product on Wednesday, a day before Huawei opened up its internal teamwork platform to government and enterprise clients
- China’s tech giants have been shifting their focus from consumers and eyeing new growth in corporate services
Topic | Huawei
The towering skyline of Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, where both Tencent and Huawei are based. File photo: Xinhua