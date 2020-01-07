Dheeraj Ahuja, senior director of engineering at Qualcomm, points at the new Snapdragon Ride autonomous driving computing system in the trunk of a demo car at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, US, January 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Qualcomm launches palm-sized autonomous driving computer Snapdragon Ride, aiming to hit roads by 2023
- Qualcomm has spent years developing self-driving technology near its headquarters in virtual silence
- Its new computers for autonomous vehicles can fit in one hand and can handle everything from lane controls to full self-driving
Topic | Technology
