Chinese researchers at Tsinghua University designed this computer chip, called Tianjic, that shows a hybrid architecture capable of supporting so-called artificial general intelligence. Photo: Handout
China’s chip makers proving more resilient amid coronavirus supply chain shocks thanks to automation, clean room environment
- Wuhan is an important player in the country’s semiconductor industry, with more than 100 chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing companies in operation
- The suspension of US-China flights by major US airlines could seriously impact deliveries of finished chip products to US customers
