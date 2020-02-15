Chinese researchers at Tsinghua University designed this computer chip, called Tianjic, that shows a hybrid architecture capable of supporting so-called artificial general intelligence. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Enterprises

China’s chip makers proving more resilient amid coronavirus supply chain shocks thanks to automation, clean room environment

  • Wuhan is an important player in the country’s semiconductor industry, with more than 100 chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing companies in operation
  • The suspension of US-China flights by major US airlines could seriously impact deliveries of finished chip products to US customers
Topic |   Semiconductors
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 6:30am, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese researchers at Tsinghua University designed this computer chip, called Tianjic, that shows a hybrid architecture capable of supporting so-called artificial general intelligence. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang joined the Post in 2017, working with the video team before moving to reporting. She covers business and political stories in Hong Kong and mainland China. Previously, Jane interned at CNN and Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese.

Semiconductors