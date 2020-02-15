An attendee at the PT Expo, a large Asian telecoms fair, in Beijing last year. The US has accused Chinese telecoms giant Huawei of conspiring to steal intellectual property from six unnamed US companies. Photo: AP
Tech /  Enterprises

Huawei denounces new US allegations of intellectual property theft and North Korea dealings as ‘political persecution’

  • Indictment accuses Chinese telecoms giant of conspiring to steal intellectual property from US companies and of concealing business involvement with North Korea
  • US has used every tool ‘to disrupt our normal business operations’, Huawei says
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 1:54am, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

An attendee at the PT Expo, a large Asian telecoms fair, in Beijing last year. The US has accused Chinese telecoms giant Huawei of conspiring to steal intellectual property from six unnamed US companies. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein is an award-winning business journalist with 20 years of experience. She joined the Post in 2017, after a decade based in the US reporting for The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. She was part of the Time Magazine team that won the Henry R. Luce Award, breaking the China SARS story.

Huawei