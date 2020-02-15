An attendee at the PT Expo, a large Asian telecoms fair, in Beijing last year. The US has accused Chinese telecoms giant Huawei of conspiring to steal intellectual property from six unnamed US companies. Photo: AP
Huawei denounces new US allegations of intellectual property theft and North Korea dealings as ‘political persecution’
- Indictment accuses Chinese telecoms giant of conspiring to steal intellectual property from US companies and of concealing business involvement with North Korea
- US has used every tool ‘to disrupt our normal business operations’, Huawei says
Topic | Huawei
