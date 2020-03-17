A company spokeswoman said Pinduoduo developed Knock as an internal communication tool. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce platform Pinduoduo launches enterprise collaboration tool Knock amid coronavirus work-from-home boost
- Knock’s features include instant messaging, document sharing and conference calls
- It was previously used by Pinduoduo employees internally, but the e-commerce company said it opened it up so partners can communicate with its staff
