A company spokeswoman said Pinduoduo developed Knock as an internal communication tool. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce platform Pinduoduo launches enterprise collaboration tool Knock amid coronavirus work-from-home boost

  • Knock’s features include instant messaging, document sharing and conference calls
  • It was previously used by Pinduoduo employees internally, but the e-commerce company said it opened it up so partners can communicate with its staff
Jane Zhang
Updated: 3:55pm, 17 Mar, 2020

