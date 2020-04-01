K’waun Conquest (L) and Parris Bender organise students before a live virtual lesson over Zoom at One Martial Arts as California continues its statewide "stay at home order. Photo: Reuters
Zoom takes lead over Microsoft Teams as coronavirus keeps Americans at home
- Video conferencing platform Zoom’s average user numbers in March were nearly three times that of its nearest rival Microsoft’s Teams
- Millions of children have switched to virtual learning programmes and companies are asking employees to work from home to contain the coronavirus outbreak
