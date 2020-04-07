A student takes classes online with his companions using Zoom at home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Reuters
Zoom’s security backlash points to bigger threats in coronavirus-led telecommuting wave, experts say
- Zoom has become the work-from-home app of choice for tens of millions of people telecommuting due to the coronavirus pandemic
- It is now facing backlash over a series of security and privacy lapses, but security experts say the issues are broader than just one platform
