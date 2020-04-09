Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks in a live-streamed broadcast about the app's security.
Tech /  Enterprises

Zoom CEO acknowledges security ‘missteps’, says impact of calls routed through China was ‘minor’

  • ‘What I can promise you is that we take these issues very, very seriously,’ Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says
  • The video conferencing app has seen a surge of users staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also a backlash over security and privacy issues
Topic |   Technology
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 5:45pm, 9 Apr, 2020

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks in a live-streamed broadcast about the app's security.
READ FULL ARTICLE