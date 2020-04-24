Intel’s profit outlook fell short of estimates, sparking concerns that a spending slowdown will drag on business for the rest of 2020. File photo: Reuters
Intel withdraws 2020 forecast on ‘significant’ uncertainty caused by Covid-19 pandemic
- The world’s largest semiconductor maker reported a 23 per cent jump in first-quarter revenue and better-than-projected profit
- But its profit outlook fell short of estimates, sparking concerns that a spending slowdown will drag on business for the rest of 2020
Topic | Intel
