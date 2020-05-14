Zoom Video Communications said it will share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end encryption. Photo: DPA
Zoom will seek public feedback on plan for stronger encryption in bid to quell security concerns

  • San Jose, California-based Zoom will bolster security for all users on May 30 with GCM-level encryption
  • It will also share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end encryption, the highest standard of digital communications security
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:17am, 14 May, 2020

