Zoom Video Communications said it will share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end encryption. Photo: DPA
Zoom will seek public feedback on plan for stronger encryption in bid to quell security concerns
- San Jose, California-based Zoom will bolster security for all users on May 30 with GCM-level encryption
- It will also share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end encryption, the highest standard of digital communications security
Topic | Technology
