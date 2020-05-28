The 13,500 square metre (145,300 sq ft) Apollo Park in Beijing’s Yizhuang Economic Development Zone houses more than 200 self-driving vehicles. Photo: Handout
China’s Baidu finishes building ‘world’s largest’ test ground for autonomous vehicle, smart driving systems

  • Baidu says it has completed the world’s largest site to test both autonomous driving and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication
  • The Apollo Park in Beijing is equipped with facilities to support the full autonomous vehicle development process from research to testing
Che Pan
Updated: 5:48am, 28 May, 2020

