The Neolix Technologies autonomous vehicle, powered by Baidu Apollo technology, stands on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu’s self-driving car business has gone seven years without making money; it says it’s ready to stick with it for seven more
- Since it started developing self-driving technologies in 2013, Baidu has yet to make money from autonomous driving
- The company is committed to continuing to invest in the sector for at least the next seven years, the head of its autonomous driving unit Apollo says
