Markus Braun, former CEO of Wirecard, seen at the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Former COO of insolvent German payments company Wirecard left for China after Philippines visit: report
- The German company’s rapid fall from grace comes after it admitted that 1.9 billion euros went missing from its balance sheet
- The crisis began when Wirecard failed to publish its yearly report on June 18, citing the missing cash
Topic | Fintech
