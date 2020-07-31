The ByteDance logo is seen at the entrance to its office in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
TikTok owner ByteDance considers listing China business in Hong Kong or Shanghai: sources
- A stand-alone listing could value the China business at more than US$100 billion in Hong Kong or on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market, according to two sources
- Plans may also be complicated by some heavyweight ByteDance investors looking to take over TikTok at a valuation of US$50 billion
