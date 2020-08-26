Data-mining company Palantir Technologies was named for the all-seeing stones featured in J R R Tolkien’s epic high-fantasy book The Lord of the Rings. Photo: Shutterstock
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Palantir files for direct listing with tech IPOs surging
- Like many tech companies that have headed to the public markets, Palantir has never been profitable
- Founded in 2003, data-mining company Palantir counted the US Central Intelligence Agency among its first customers
