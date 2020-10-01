Palantir signage at the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s initial public offering via a direct listing on September 30, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEPalantir signage at the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s initial public offering via a direct listing on September 30, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Palantir signage at the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s initial public offering via a direct listing on September 30, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Enterprises

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s secretive data mining firm Palantir slips on first day after long-awaited listing

  • Palantir debuted as a public company on Wednesday, ending a 17-year tradition of secrecy surrounding the software business
  • Going public was the right decision for Palantir, chief executive officer and co-founder Alex Karp said in an interview

Topic |   Technology
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:27am, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Palantir signage at the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s initial public offering via a direct listing on September 30, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEPalantir signage at the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s initial public offering via a direct listing on September 30, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Palantir signage at the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s initial public offering via a direct listing on September 30, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE