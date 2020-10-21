GDS Holdings, a Shanghai-based independent data centre service provider, is joining the Hong Kong secondary listing bandwagon. Photo: Handout
Data centre operator GDS joins Chinese companies’ march for Hong Kong secondary listing, aiming to raise US$1.8 billion
- Data centre service provider seeks as much as HK$13.8 billion from secondary listing in Hong Kong, term sheet shows
- Nasdaq-listed firm may price the local offering at up to 10 per cent premium to its American depositary shares
