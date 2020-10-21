A robot delivers a birthday cake at Robotazia restaurant as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Milton Keynes, Britain, October 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters A robot delivers a birthday cake at Robotazia restaurant as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Milton Keynes, Britain, October 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Robots will destroy 85 million jobs over next five years as pandemic speeds up workplace changes, WEF says

  • The Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating changes in the workplace likely to exaggerate inequalities, a WEF study has found
  • Surveys of nearly 300 global companies found four out of five business executives were accelerating plans to digitise work and deploy new technologies

Updated: 11:19am, 21 Oct, 2020

