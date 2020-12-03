‘Han the Robot’ waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity and artificial intelligence by Hanson Robotics at the RISE Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. Photo: Agence France-Presse ‘Han the Robot’ waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity and artificial intelligence by Hanson Robotics at the RISE Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Asia tech conference RISE ditches Hong Kong for Malaysia

  • The decision comes as major tech companies fret over the accelerating crackdown by Beijing on dissent in Hong Kong
  • Hosting RISE in Malaysia is expected to expand the event’s reach into Southeast Asia

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:19pm, 3 Dec, 2020

