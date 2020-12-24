The State Administration of Market Regulation has officially started investigating Alibaba Group Holding over suspected monopolistic practices. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba antitrust investigation: what is the ‘picking one from the two’ practice that triggered an official probe?
- Chinese regulators will look into the ‘picking one from two’ practice as part of their probe into Alibaba Group Holding over suspected monopolistic practices
- The tactic, in which online merchants are forced to pick only one platform as their exclusive distribution channel, is widespread in China’s e-commerce market
