The Byton M-Byte SUV on display at the Byton booth at CES International in Las Vegas on January 8, 2019. Photo: AP
Foxconn
Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to invest in embattled Chinese Tesla challenger Byton
- Foxconn plans to invest around US$200 million in Byton, with mass production of the M-Byte electric SUV planned for 2022
- The Taiwanese manufacturer is looking diversify its business as half its revenue currently relies on manufacturing iPhones and other Apple gadgets
Topic | Foxconn
The Byton M-Byte SUV on display at the Byton booth at CES International in Las Vegas on January 8, 2019. Photo: AP