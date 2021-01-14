The short video-sharing platform Kuaishou stand is seen one day before the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30, 2020. Photo: Getty
IPO-prospect Kuaishou has a big issue – how to bag a profit from the 300 million who use its short video app
- Kuaishou’s model has been criticised by some analysts for an over-reliance on celebrity influencers and a costly user acquisition strategy
- Others argue short video app needs time to build its ecosystem and cash burn to acquire users is a well-trodden path by successful tech start-ups
