Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technologies Co’s consumer business group, will have an expanded role at the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei’s Richard Yu to lead cloud, AI units as telecoms giant pushes into new growth markets

  • The latest move by Huawei shows how it continues to double down on new growth areas amid its struggles with US trade sanctions
  • The Shenzhen-based company is China’s No 2 cloud services provider and a national champion in AI

Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:34pm, 28 Jan, 2021

