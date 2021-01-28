Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technologies Co’s consumer business group, will have an expanded role at the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei’s Richard Yu to lead cloud, AI units as telecoms giant pushes into new growth markets
- The latest move by Huawei shows how it continues to double down on new growth areas amid its struggles with US trade sanctions
- The Shenzhen-based company is China’s No 2 cloud services provider and a national champion in AI
Topic | Huawei
Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technologies Co’s consumer business group, will have an expanded role at the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. Photo: Bloomberg