Xiaomi Corp, the world’s fourth largest smartphone supplier, reported a profit for the second consecutive quarter in the three months ended September 30, allaying concerns about China’s saturated mobile phone market and the impact of the country’s trade war with the United States.

The Beijing-based company on Monday posted a third-quarter net profit of 2.5 billion yuan (US$360 million), rebounding from a loss of 10.9 billion yuan in the same period last year, driven by strong smartphone shipments overseas and its growing internet of things (IoT) and lifestyle products segments.

Revenue grew 49 per cent to 50.8 billion yuan from 34 billion yuan a year ago.

“The results are in line with internal expectations, but exceed market expectations,” said Xiaomi chief financial officer Chew Shou Zi.

Xiaomi reaches its 100 million annual target for smartphone shipments two months ahead of plan

The upbeat earnings report marked a solid result for Xiaomi’s sharpened focus on international markets, where it aims to derive more than half of its annual revenue. Xiaomi shipped 34.3 million smartphones last quarter for a global market share of 9.7 per cent, which is a new high for the company, according to technology research firm IDC.

Xiaomi’s Hong Kong-traded shares, which had seen sluggish performance since the company’s initial public offering in July, were up 5.1 per cent to HK$13.60 at the close of trading on Monday.