Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei looks to show its lead in 5G technology at world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition
- Some 25 telecoms network operators are forecast to launch 5G mobile services this year
- In the same period, more than one million 5G smartphones are expected to be sold
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2019
Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier
- Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telfort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
- A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
Topic | Huawei
