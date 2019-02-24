Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Huawei looks to show its lead in 5G technology at world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition

  • Some 25 telecoms network operators are forecast to launch 5G mobile services this year
  • In the same period, more than one million 5G smartphones are expected to be sold
Topic |   MWC Barcelona 2019
Bien Perez

Bien Perez  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 8:04am

TOP PICKS

Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

How Huawei went from small-time trader in Shenzhen to world’s biggest telecoms equipment supplier

  • Huawei made a breakthrough in Europe in 2004 with Dutch operator Telfort, which used its custom solution for upgrading to 3G
  • A US-led campaign to block the Chinese company is threatening its biggest overseas market
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Li Tao  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 3:33pm

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.