Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp displays its range of 5G mobile base stations inside its booth at MWC Barcelona. Photo: Bien Perez
Under siege, Chinese telecoms gear champions Huawei and ZTE pitch 5G plans at MWC Barcelona
- Shenzhen-based Huawei and ZTE push latest 5G products and innovations at mobile industry’s biggest trade show
- Huawei and ZTE, combined, have the biggest number of essential 5G patents in the world
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2019
Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp displays its range of 5G mobile base stations inside its booth at MWC Barcelona. Photo: Bien Perez
Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei looks to show its lead in 5G technology at world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition
- Some 25 telecoms network operators are forecast to launch 5G mobile services this year
- In the same period, more than one million 5G smartphones are expected to be sold
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2019
Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg