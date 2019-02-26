Channels

Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp displays its range of 5G mobile base stations inside its booth at MWC Barcelona. Photo: Bien Perez
Gear

Under siege, Chinese telecoms gear champions Huawei and ZTE pitch 5G plans at MWC Barcelona

  • Shenzhen-based Huawei and ZTE push latest 5G products and innovations at mobile industry’s biggest trade show
  • Huawei and ZTE, combined, have the biggest number of essential 5G patents in the world
Topic |   MWC Barcelona 2019
Bien Perez

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 8:01pm

Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Huawei looks to show its lead in 5G technology at world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition

  • Some 25 telecoms network operators are forecast to launch 5G mobile services this year
  • In the same period, more than one million 5G smartphones are expected to be sold
Topic |   MWC Barcelona 2019
Bien Perez

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 8:04am

