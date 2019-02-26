Huawei Technologies rotating chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech at MWC Barcelona in Spain on February 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei defends its track record in data security, saying US has no evidence to back up Chinese spying allegations
- Huawei gets almost half of its more than US$100 billion in annual revenue from overseas markets
- With peak data rates up to 20 times faster than 4G, 5G will serve as ‘the connective tissue’ for new mobile applications
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2019
Guo Ping, rotating chairman at Huawei Technologies, will deliver a keynote speech on intelligent connectivity at MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei looks to show its lead in 5G technology at world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition
- Some 25 telecoms network operators are forecast to launch 5G mobile services this year
- In the same period, more than one million 5G smartphones are expected to be sold
