Adding a 5G TV in its product portfolio could help bolster the performance of Huawei Technologies’ consumer business, which became the biggest revenue contributor to the company last year amid flat sales of carrier network equipment. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gear

Huawei said to introduce world’s first 5G TV amid increased security scrutiny of its products

  • The Chinese telecoms gear maker’s 5G TV will have an ultra-high-definition 8K display
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 5:25pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 2 May, 2019

Adding a 5G TV in its product portfolio could help bolster the performance of Huawei Technologies' consumer business, which became the biggest revenue contributor to the company last year amid flat sales of carrier network equipment.
A customer looks at smartphones on display at a store in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Huawei’s global smartphone shipments jump 50 per cent in first quarter, surpassing Apple, according to IDC

  • Total global smartphone shipments, which fell 6.6 per cent to 310.8 million units in the quarter, have now experienced six consecutive quarters of decline
  • Though still in first place, Samsung saw its sales drop 8 per cent in Q1, narrowing the gap with Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 12:53pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 2:32pm, 2 May, 2019

A customer looks at smartphones on display at a store in Hong Kong.
