A Chinese national flag flutters near the surveillance cameras mounted on a lamp post in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 15, 2019. Photo: AP
Gear

How 9/11 and China’s plan for blanket surveillance created a wave that CCTV camera makers Hikvision and Dahua rode to huge success

  • Hangzhou’s Binjiang district is home to three of China’s biggest surveillance camera makers
  • Hikvision, Dahua and Uniview benefited from rise in demand for surveillance after 9/11 terror attacks
Topic |   Surveillance
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 10:00pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 10:37am, 16 May, 2019

A Chinese national flag flutters near the surveillance cameras mounted on a lamp post in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 15, 2019. Photo: AP
