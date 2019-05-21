Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A customer uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a vending machine from China's Xiaomi Corp, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. The Beijing-based company, which shipped 27.9 million smartphones in the first quarter, aims “to serve 70 per cent of the world’s population” as part of its expansion strategy. Photo: Xinhua
Gear

China’s Xiaomi pushes global smartphone expansion as it monitors US trade ban on Huawei

  • Beijing-based Xiaomi shipped 27.9 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter
Topic |   Xiaomi
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 5:30am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 5:30am, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A customer uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a vending machine from China's Xiaomi Corp, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. The Beijing-based company, which shipped 27.9 million smartphones in the first quarter, aims “to serve 70 per cent of the world’s population” as part of its expansion strategy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Customers look at mobile phones in a Xiaomi shop in Beijing on November 7, 2018. Photo: AFP
Gear

Xiaomi says it shipped 27.5 million smartphones in first quarter, in move aimed at clarifying industry research

  • Xiaomi said recent numbers from certain market research firms had been ‘inaccurate and unfair’, according to a filing to Hong Kong stock exchange
Topic |   Xiaomi
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 11:26am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers look at mobile phones in a Xiaomi shop in Beijing on November 7, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.