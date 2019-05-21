A customer uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a vending machine from China's Xiaomi Corp, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. The Beijing-based company, which shipped 27.9 million smartphones in the first quarter, aims “to serve 70 per cent of the world’s population” as part of its expansion strategy. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xiaomi pushes global smartphone expansion as it monitors US trade ban on Huawei
- Beijing-based Xiaomi shipped 27.9 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter
Customers look at mobile phones in a Xiaomi shop in Beijing on November 7, 2018. Photo: AFP
Xiaomi says it shipped 27.5 million smartphones in first quarter, in move aimed at clarifying industry research
- Xiaomi said recent numbers from certain market research firms had been ‘inaccurate and unfair’, according to a filing to Hong Kong stock exchange
