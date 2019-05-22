Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei’s mobile business, presents the P30 series smartphone during a launch event in Paris on March 26, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei’s mobile chief expects self-developed OS to be ready for market roll-out as early as year end
- Huawei uses Google’s Android system for its smartphones and Microsoft’s Windows on its laptops and tablets
The Huawei logo at a presentation in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump held off punishing Huawei until US-China trade talks stalled
- Plans to target Chinese telecoms giant had been on table for months but were not put in place for fear of disrupting negotiations with Beijing
- Decision to curtail Huawei’s access to US suppliers unfolded quickly once talks broke down, setting off scramble to implement measures
