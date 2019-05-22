Channels

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei’s mobile business, presents the P30 series smartphone during a launch event in Paris on March 26, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Huawei’s mobile chief expects self-developed OS to be ready for market roll-out as early as year end

  • Huawei uses Google’s Android system for its smartphones and Microsoft’s Windows on its laptops and tablets
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 1:49pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 1:49pm, 22 May, 2019

The Huawei logo at a presentation in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump held off punishing Huawei until US-China trade talks stalled

  • Plans to target Chinese telecoms giant had been on table for months but were not put in place for fear of disrupting negotiations with Beijing
  • Decision to curtail Huawei’s access to US suppliers unfolded quickly once talks broke down, setting off scramble to implement measures
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:51am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 1:51am, 22 May, 2019

The Huawei logo at a presentation in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
