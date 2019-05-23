China’s technological ambitions are considered to pose a direct threat to the US. Photo: Reuters
US widens its campaign against Chinese tech companies with eye on surveillance firms
- China’s hi-tech champions are being denied access to US components because of national security concerns
- US fears Chinese surveillance firms’ products can be used to aid espionage, according to media reports
Topic | US-China tech war
China’s technological ambitions are considered to pose a direct threat to the US. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese national flag flutters near the surveillance cameras mounted on a lamp post in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 15, 2019. Photo: AP
How 9/11 and China’s plan for blanket surveillance created a wave that CCTV camera makers Hikvision and Dahua rode to huge success
- Hangzhou’s Binjiang district is home to three of China’s biggest surveillance camera makers
- Hikvision, Dahua and Uniview benefited from rise in demand for surveillance after 9/11 terror attacks
Topic | Surveillance
A Chinese national flag flutters near the surveillance cameras mounted on a lamp post in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 15, 2019. Photo: AP