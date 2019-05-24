Channels

Frank Wang Tao, founder of SZ DJI Technology, controls a drone at the company’s offices in Shenzhen on May 22, 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Gear

Chinese drone maker DJI monitors US blacklist as it develops own tech

  • A US warning on the security risks of Chinese-made drones has raised the spectre of DJI being placed under a trade ban
Topic |   DJI
SCMP

Celia Chen  

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 7:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 24 May, 2019

Frank Wang Tao, founder of SZ DJI Technology, controls a drone at the company's offices in Shenzhen on May 22, 2015. Photo: Xinhua
A drone on display at a World Intelligence Congress booth in Tianjin, China, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China

US warns companies of security threats posed by Chinese-made drones

  • Department of Homeland Security issues alert over ‘risks’ associated with such devices, urges firms to ‘be aware’ of whether data is being stored by vendor
  • Latest warning over threat from Chinese-manufactured equipment comes after US added Huawei to trade blacklist citing security issues
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 3:31am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 21 May, 2019

A drone on display at a World Intelligence Congress booth in Tianjin, China, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
