Frank Wang Tao, founder of SZ DJI Technology, controls a drone at the company’s offices in Shenzhen on May 22, 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese drone maker DJI monitors US blacklist as it develops own tech
- A US warning on the security risks of Chinese-made drones has raised the spectre of DJI being placed under a trade ban
A drone on display at a World Intelligence Congress booth in Tianjin, China, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US warns companies of security threats posed by Chinese-made drones
- Department of Homeland Security issues alert over ‘risks’ associated with such devices, urges firms to ‘be aware’ of whether data is being stored by vendor
- Latest warning over threat from Chinese-manufactured equipment comes after US added Huawei to trade blacklist citing security issues
