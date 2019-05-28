Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Teresa He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, the wholly owned semiconductor company of Huawei Technologies. Photo: Handout
Gear

Meet Teresa He: the Huawei executive with the hottest seat in tech

  • He serves as president at HiSilicon, the wholly owned semiconductor company of Huawei
Topic |   US-China tech war
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 9:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 9:46am, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Teresa He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, the wholly owned semiconductor company of Huawei Technologies. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal

  • Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 4:29pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 6:48am, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.