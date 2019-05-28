Teresa He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, the wholly owned semiconductor company of Huawei Technologies. Photo: Handout
Meet Teresa He: the Huawei executive with the hottest seat in tech
- He serves as president at HiSilicon, the wholly owned semiconductor company of Huawei
Topic | US-China tech war
Teresa He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, the wholly owned semiconductor company of Huawei Technologies. Photo: Handout
Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal
- Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic | US-China tech war
Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg