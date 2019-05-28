A FedEx cargo aircraft is seen parked at a gate near the FedEx facility at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Jonathan Wong
FedEx apologises to Huawei for re-routing packages to the US
- US courier delivery services giant said ‘no external parties’ were involved in the diverted shipments
- Huawei also said FedEx had attempted to divert two more packages to the US
Topic | Huawei
Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal
- Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic | US-China tech war
