A FedEx cargo aircraft is seen parked at a gate near the FedEx facility at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Jonathan Wong
FedEx apologises to Huawei for re-routing packages to the US

  • US courier delivery services giant said ‘no external parties’ were involved in the diverted shipments
  • Huawei also said FedEx had attempted to divert two more packages to the US
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 6:57pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 7:40pm, 28 May, 2019

Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal

  • Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 4:29pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 6:48am, 28 May, 2019

