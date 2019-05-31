Channels

A man talks on his smartphone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei rivals Nokia, Ericsson no shoo-in for 5G contracts as China seen favouring local champions

  • Nokia and Ericsson stand to lose ground in China, the world’s largest market for 5G investments over the next few years
  • The bulk of China Mobile’s initial tender for 5G equipment is expected to go to Huawei and ZTE, sources say
Topic |   China Mobile
Bien Perez

Published: 7:00am, 31 May, 2019

The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Huawei loses key 5G network customer as SoftBank turns to Nokia and Ericsson in Japan

  • SoftBank named Nokia as a strategic partner for its 5G roll-out and Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment
  • Huawei, which together with ZTE was a 4G vendor for the Japanese company, wasn’t selected despite taking part in earlier 5G trials
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Published: 3:45am, 31 May, 2019

