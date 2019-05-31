A man talks on his smartphone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Huawei rivals Nokia, Ericsson no shoo-in for 5G contracts as China seen favouring local champions
- Nokia and Ericsson stand to lose ground in China, the world’s largest market for 5G investments over the next few years
- The bulk of China Mobile’s initial tender for 5G equipment is expected to go to Huawei and ZTE, sources say
Topic | China Mobile
A man talks on his smartphone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei loses key 5G network customer as SoftBank turns to Nokia and Ericsson in Japan
- SoftBank named Nokia as a strategic partner for its 5G roll-out and Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment
- Huawei, which together with ZTE was a 4G vendor for the Japanese company, wasn’t selected despite taking part in earlier 5G trials
Topic | US-China tech war
The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China. Photo: Bloomberg