Employees walk past a research and development building at Huawei Technologies’ headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei to sell 51pc stake in undersea cable business after US trade blacklist
- Huawei Marine Networks is a joint venture with Britain’s Global Marine Systems
Trump’s decision to blacklist Huawei, one of China’s most strategically important companies, has roiled global markets. Photo: Reuters
Huawei ban: why Asian countries are shunning Trump’s blacklist despite concerns about China’s influence
- Fears are growing throughout Asia that a clash of superpowers will end up hurting smaller nations
- Trump’s decision last month to blacklist Huawei, one of China’s most strategically important companies, has roiled global markets
