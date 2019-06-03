Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Employees walk past a research and development building at Huawei Technologies’ headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei to sell 51pc stake in undersea cable business after US trade blacklist

  • Huawei Marine Networks is a joint venture with Britain’s Global Marine Systems
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:00pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees walk past a research and development building at Huawei Technologies’ headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Trump’s decision to blacklist Huawei, one of China’s most strategically important companies, has roiled global markets. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Huawei ban: why Asian countries are shunning Trump’s blacklist despite concerns about China’s influence

  • Fears are growing throughout Asia that a clash of superpowers will end up hurting smaller nations
  • Trump’s decision last month to blacklist Huawei, one of China’s most strategically important companies, has roiled global markets
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:14am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:58am, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trump’s decision to blacklist Huawei, one of China’s most strategically important companies, has roiled global markets. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.