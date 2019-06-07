Google has warned it would not be able to update its Android operating system on Huawei Technologies’ smartphones because of the US trade ban, prompting the Chinese company to develop its own version of the software that is more vulnerable to hacking. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Google warns Washington that Huawei trade ban risks compromising US security: report
- The American tech giant said the US ban may prompt Huawei to build an Android alternative that is more vulnerable to hacking
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China June 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on new Huawei phones as US trade blacklist effects begin to ripple
- Move is latest blow for Huawei after US move to impose trade blacklist
- Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates
