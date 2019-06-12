Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei is banned by the US government from doing business with American suppliers. Photo: AP
Gear

Huawei scraps first product launch as US trade ban bites

  • Huawei mobile chief Richard Yu says laptop launch put on hold indefinitely
  • The US placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that prohibits American companies from supplying them
Topic |   Huawei
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 5:48pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei is banned by the US government from doing business with American suppliers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
After the US ramped up pressure on Huawei, the company has finally had to acknowledge its long-secret plans for an alternative OS.
Big Tech

Inside Huawei’s secretive plans to develop an operating system to rival Google’s Android

  • The OS issue took an extra urgency after the US government in mid-May placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist
  • One of the biggest technical challenges for the Huawei OS under development has been its compatibility with Android, people say
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Yingzhi Yang  

Li Tao  

Published: 6:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:47am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

After the US ramped up pressure on Huawei, the company has finally had to acknowledge its long-secret plans for an alternative OS.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.