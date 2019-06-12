Huawei is banned by the US government from doing business with American suppliers. Photo: AP
Huawei scraps first product launch as US trade ban bites
- Huawei mobile chief Richard Yu says laptop launch put on hold indefinitely
- The US placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that prohibits American companies from supplying them
After the US ramped up pressure on Huawei, the company has finally had to acknowledge its long-secret plans for an alternative OS.
Inside Huawei’s secretive plans to develop an operating system to rival Google’s Android
- The OS issue took an extra urgency after the US government in mid-May placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist
- One of the biggest technical challenges for the Huawei OS under development has been its compatibility with Android, people say
