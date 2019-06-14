Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Attendees walk through the CES Asia 2019 trade show, which was held in Shanghai from June 11 to 13. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

How US-China tech war is rippling through the global supply chain

  • Hi-tech suppliers are adjusting their business strategies amid the uncertainty caused by the raging trade and tech conflict
Topic |   US-China tech war
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 6:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:28am, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Attendees walk through the CES Asia 2019 trade show, which was held in Shanghai from June 11 to 13. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Chinese tech hub Shenzhen becomes key trade war battleground as US strikes at Huawei, its ‘dragon’s head’

  • As home to some of the country’s biggest exporters and tech firms, including Tencent and ZTE, few other places in China are more exposed to Washington’s tariffs
  • No company is more important to the city than Huawei, which has been hit by a range of US sanctions that could have a profound knock-on effect
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Phoebe Zhang  

William Zheng  

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:25am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.