Attendees walk through the CES Asia 2019 trade show, which was held in Shanghai from June 11 to 13. Photo: Bloomberg
How US-China tech war is rippling through the global supply chain
- Hi-tech suppliers are adjusting their business strategies amid the uncertainty caused by the raging trade and tech conflict
Illustration: Brian Wang
Chinese tech hub Shenzhen becomes key trade war battleground as US strikes at Huawei, its ‘dragon’s head’
- As home to some of the country’s biggest exporters and tech firms, including Tencent and ZTE, few other places in China are more exposed to Washington’s tariffs
- No company is more important to the city than Huawei, which has been hit by a range of US sanctions that could have a profound knock-on effect
