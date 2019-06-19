People look at new Huawei smartphones during the Consumer Electronics Show, CES Asia 2019, in Shanghai on June 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei promises consumers in the Philippines a full refund if Gmail and Facebook won’t work on its devices
- During China’s midyear e-commerce shopping spree, Huawei’s two smartphone brands were No 1 and No 3 in terms of sales volume
Ren Zhengfei said on Monday that total revenue was now expected to remain stagnant at around the US$100 billion level. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei CEO says he did not expect such a ferocious, large-scale US attack on the Chinese telecoms giant
- The Chinese company is unlikely to see much revenue growth with total sales expected to remain at around the US$100 billion level in 2019 and 2020
