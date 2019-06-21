Visitors wear virtual reality headsets to try a driving system in a booth at the CES Asia 2019 trade show in Shanghai on June 11. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s virtual reality market set to expand, driven by increased policy support, 5G network roll-out
- The country’s VR market is forecast to reach US$7.9 billion by 2021, as 5G mobile networks are deployed nationwide
- China is already an important production base for VR devices in the world, according to an MIIT official
