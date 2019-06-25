Channels

Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp says it is a major contributor and participant in global 5G technology research and standardisation initiatives. Photo: EPA-EFE
ZTE secures more than 25 commercial 5G network contracts as it steps up turnaround efforts

  • Chinese telecoms gear maker also has 5G partnership commitments with more than 60 carriers worldwide
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 7:17pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp says it is a major contributor and participant in global 5G technology research and standardisation initiatives. Photo: EPA-EFE
A sign advertising 5G is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei wins half of China Mobile’s 5G network contracts while Ericsson picks up a third

  • On June 6, China granted commercial 5G licences to the country’s three telecommunications network operators and the nation’s cable network giant
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 11:22am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:10pm, 17 Jun, 2019

A sign advertising 5G is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
