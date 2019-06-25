Channels

FedEx Corp apologised last month to Huawei Technologies for re-routing packages sent by the Chinese company to its offices in Asia and shipping these to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Gear

China ponders blacklisting FedEx after Huawei delivery errors

  • China’s commerce ministry announced the creation of a so-called unreliable entities list in late May
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 8:17pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:17pm, 25 Jun, 2019


The FedEx Corp. logo is displayed on the side of trucks in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

FedEx misses delivery of another Huawei package to US, blaming an ‘operational error’

  • China launched an investigation into FedEx earlier this month over Huawei parcels delivered to the wrong address
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:20am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:19am, 24 Jun, 2019


