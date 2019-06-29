Channels

Attendees walk past a sign for Huawei Technologies at the MWC Shanghai 2019 trade show on June 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Blacklisted and bewildered by the US, Huawei is sharpening its focus on China

  • Domestic sales push includes smartphones, mobile network equipment, laptops, surveillance systems and cloud services
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao  

Sarah Dai  

Published: 5:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping leaves after a news conference on Huawei's ongoing legal action against the US government. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei warns against ‘politicisation’ of intellectual property and says it has never engaged in IP theft

  • Huawei said no court has ever concluded that Huawei has engaged in malicious intellectual property theft
  • Telecoms giant said IP is the cornerstone of innovation
Topic |   US-China tech war
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 11:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 27 Jun, 2019

