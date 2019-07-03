Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An attendee holds Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fold smartphone during an unveiling event in New York on April 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

Samsung said to complete Galaxy Fold smartphone redesign in time for holidays

  • The Korean electronics giant aims to salvage its reputation after cancelling the April 26 launch of the US$1,980 device
Topic |   Samsung Electronics
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:49pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:49pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An attendee holds Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fold smartphone during an unveiling event in New York on April 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Samsung, which in April delayed plans to launch its Galaxy Fold smartphone (above) after reviewers reported problems with the screens, is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone that uses its classic flip-phone design. Photo: Business Insider
Tech & Design

Fold it and flip: Samsung plans a foldable smartphone that uses the classic ‘clamshell’ design

  • South Korean firm, which halted Galaxy Fold’s launch because of screen faults, plans compact device with 6.7-inch screen that folds in middle like a flip phone, reports say
Topic |   Smartphones
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 4:30pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samsung, which in April delayed plans to launch its Galaxy Fold smartphone (above) after reviewers reported problems with the screens, is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone that uses its classic flip-phone design. Photo: Business Insider
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.