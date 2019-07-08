Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

This illustration of Starlink, a fleet or constellation of internet-providing satellites designed by SpaceX, shows roughly 4,400 satellites of the project’s first phase deployed in three different orbital “shells”. Photo: University College London
Gear

Elon Musk’s fleet of low-orbiting Starlink satellites dot space, leave astronomers upset

  • Astronomers worry about the growing number of communications spacecraft planned to circle the Earth
  • These could interfere with research that depends on delicate visual observations of distant galaxies and nearby asteroids
Topic |   SpaceX
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:54pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

This illustration of Starlink, a fleet or constellation of internet-providing satellites designed by SpaceX, shows roughly 4,400 satellites of the project’s first phase deployed in three different orbital “shells”. Photo: University College London
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jeff Bezos (left), founder of Blue Origin, and Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, have been feuding for years over their rival plans for space exploration. Photos: Blue Origin/Nasa/Getty Images/Reuters/Business Insider
Tech & Design

How space travel dreams sparked Jeff Bezos’ long feud with Elon Musk

  • Rivalry between founders on the aerospace and space flight companies Blue Origin and SpaceX has seen them bicker on social media and take bitter disputes to court
Topic |   Luxury CEOs
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 2:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:42am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeff Bezos (left), founder of Blue Origin, and Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, have been feuding for years over their rival plans for space exploration. Photos: Blue Origin/Nasa/Getty Images/Reuters/Business Insider
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.