This illustration of Starlink, a fleet or constellation of internet-providing satellites designed by SpaceX, shows roughly 4,400 satellites of the project’s first phase deployed in three different orbital “shells”. Photo: University College London
Elon Musk’s fleet of low-orbiting Starlink satellites dot space, leave astronomers upset
- Astronomers worry about the growing number of communications spacecraft planned to circle the Earth
- These could interfere with research that depends on delicate visual observations of distant galaxies and nearby asteroids
Topic | SpaceX
This illustration of Starlink, a fleet or constellation of internet-providing satellites designed by SpaceX, shows roughly 4,400 satellites of the project’s first phase deployed in three different orbital “shells”. Photo: University College London
Jeff Bezos (left), founder of Blue Origin, and Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, have been feuding for years over their rival plans for space exploration. Photos: Blue Origin/Nasa/Getty Images/Reuters/Business Insider
How space travel dreams sparked Jeff Bezos’ long feud with Elon Musk
- Rivalry between founders on the aerospace and space flight companies Blue Origin and SpaceX has seen them bicker on social media and take bitter disputes to court
Topic | Luxury CEOs
Jeff Bezos (left), founder of Blue Origin, and Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, have been feuding for years over their rival plans for space exploration. Photos: Blue Origin/Nasa/Getty Images/Reuters/Business Insider